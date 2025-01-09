Miracle at Sea: Birth on a Migrant Dinghy En Route to the Canaries

A baby girl born aboard a migrant dinghy heading for Lanzarote, Spain, in the Canaries, is recovering in hospital alongside her mother. Both are stable and under antibiotic treatment, according to medical and government sources.

Dr Maria Sabalich, from the Molina Orosa University Hospital in Lanzarote, assured that the duo are safe, albeit still hospitalized for further observation. Upon their discharge, they will be transferred to a migrant humanitarian center before moving to a specialized reception center for mothers and young children.

The Spanish coastguard conducted a smooth rescue, aided by good weather, from a boat that embarked from Tan-Tan in Morocco. This case highlights the life-threatening voyages undertaken from the African coast, a route claiming thousands of lives annually. The crew, despite exhaustion, remains committed to aiding those in dire circumstances.

