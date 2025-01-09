Left Menu

Banxico's Interest Rate Strategy: Are Bigger Cuts Ahead?

The Bank of Mexico's governing board is considering larger cuts to the benchmark interest rate, following a recent reduction to 10.00%. The minutes from the December monetary policy meeting indicate openness to this strategy, reflecting ongoing efforts to manage the country's economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:57 IST
Banxico's Interest Rate Strategy: Are Bigger Cuts Ahead?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of Mexico, often referred to as Banxico, might be poised for more aggressive interest rate cuts, as suggested by minutes from its December meeting. Multiple board members expressed openness to increasing the magnitude of these cuts.

In December, the governing board unanimously agreed to reduce the benchmark rate by 25 basis points, bringing it to 10.00%.

This move signals Banxico's continued efforts to stabilize and stimulate the nation's economy amid various global and local challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025