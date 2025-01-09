Left Menu

Global Economy Poised for Modest Growth Amid Challenges: UN Report

The United Nations forecasts a subdued global economic growth of 2.8% in 2025. Driven by strong growth in China and the US, and robust performances in India and Indonesia, the global economy faces challenges such as inflation, local government debt, and trade tensions. Europe and Japan show signs of recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 09-01-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 23:22 IST
Global Economy Poised for Modest Growth Amid Challenges: UN Report

The United Nations has projected modest global economic growth of 2.8% for 2025, according to its latest report. Despite the obstacles of inflation and conflict, the global economy is being buoyed by the strong performances of China, the United States, India, and Indonesia.

The UN report highlights that the US economy exceeded expectations last year, but growth is anticipated to decline from 2.8% to 1.9%. Meanwhile, China's growth, though still strong, is predicted to slow marginally from 4.9% in 2024 to 4.8% in 2025. This slowdown is attributed to decreased consumption and weaknesses in the property sector.

The global landscape is also characterized by trade and technology tensions. The report underscores the crucial role of robust economic performance over the past decades in significantly reducing poverty, particularly in Asia. Europe's and Japan's economies are expected to improve after recent challenges, adding to cautious optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025