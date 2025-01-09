Global Economy Poised for Modest Growth Amid Challenges: UN Report

The United Nations has projected modest global economic growth of 2.8% for 2025, according to its latest report. Despite the obstacles of inflation and conflict, the global economy is being buoyed by the strong performances of China, the United States, India, and Indonesia.

The UN report highlights that the US economy exceeded expectations last year, but growth is anticipated to decline from 2.8% to 1.9%. Meanwhile, China's growth, though still strong, is predicted to slow marginally from 4.9% in 2024 to 4.8% in 2025. This slowdown is attributed to decreased consumption and weaknesses in the property sector.

The global landscape is also characterized by trade and technology tensions. The report underscores the crucial role of robust economic performance over the past decades in significantly reducing poverty, particularly in Asia. Europe's and Japan's economies are expected to improve after recent challenges, adding to cautious optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)