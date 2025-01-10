Air India Flight Makes Safe Return after Mid-Air Snag
An Air India flight en route to Singapore made an emergency return due to a technical issue. After notifying airport authorities, the pilots safely landed back with around 170 passengers onboard. Technicians are resolving the issue, and the flight is expected to continue later.
An Air India flight heading to Singapore made an urgent return to its departure city after encountering a technical problem during the journey, airport officials reported.
The pilots promptly contacted the airport to facilitate a return. Their swift actions ensured the safe landing of approximately 170 passengers.
Engineers are actively working to resolve the technical issue, and the airline anticipates that the flight will resume shortly. The airline has not yet commented on the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
