Unveiling the Legacy of Veer Savarkar: A New Literary Journey

Chennai, January 10: January 4, 2025, marked the grand launch of 'Veera Savarkar Oru Kalagakaaranin Kathai,' a significant literary work authored by Dr. S.G. Suryah, BJP State Secretary. Organized by the Chennai Citizens' Forum, the event took place in Chennai at Krishna Gana Sabha, T. Nagar, drawing attention to the life and impact of Veer Savarkar.

The book launch saw B.L. Santosh, General Secretary of BJP's National Organization, officially releasing the book. The event, which he presided over, also included the participation of prominent leaders like BJP State President Annamalai and BJP Women's Wing National President Vanathi Srinivasan, alongside esteemed journalists Rangaraj Pandey and Kolaakala Srinivas.

Dr. S.G. Suryah, with his versatile background as a startup businessman, politician, and corporate lawyer, pays homage to his legacy through this work. A proponent of social change, Dr. Suryah is actively engaged in the Namo Vasavi Foundation, which enhances lives through initiatives such as NaMo Meal and NaMo Gurukulam, demonstrating his commitment to societal empowerment.

