Technical Fault Disrupts Train Services in Maharashtra

Train services on the UP line between Gholwad and Dahanu in Maharashtra's Palghar district were disrupted for approximately two hours on Friday morning following a technical fault, according to a statement by a Western Railway official.

The issue arose at 6.38 am due to a problem with the overhead equipment wire, which is essential for powering electric trains, causing inconvenience to several passenger trains during the busy morning period.

Western Railway's chief public relations officer stated that their teams worked diligently to address the fault, ensuring passenger safety and convenience. By 8.30 am, normal services resumed, restoring the regular train schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)