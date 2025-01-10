Left Menu

PDP Criticizes Mandatory Deboarding in Kashmir: A Needless Inconvenience

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has voiced criticism over mandatory deboarding requirements for train passengers in Kashmir at Katra, citing it as an undue inconvenience and an additional burden, especially for the elderly and those traveling for medical reasons. PDP's Mohammad Khurshid Alam condemned the move.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has sharply criticized the mandatory deboarding of train passengers in Kashmir at Katra, calling the measure a needless inconvenience. The party argues that the directive imposes additional burdens on the people of the valley, exacerbating their hardships, especially those traveling for medical reasons.

PDP General Secretary Mohammad Khurshid Alam slammed the measure, declaring it undermines promises of improved convenience for Kashmiris. Alam contends that the train services, meant to ease travel, have failed to meet expectations. Instead of facilitating travel, they have become a source of frustration.

Alam further argued that security concerns should not be a pretext for such decisions, advocating for adequate checks at the journey's start. Forcing passengers to disembark midway is seen as both humiliating and impractical, adding unnecessary strain to the travel experience.

