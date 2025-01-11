Tragedy Strikes: Inquiry Launched into Kannauj Station Collapse
An under-construction building collapse at Kannauj railway station in Uttar Pradesh injured at least 23 people. Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the incident. Emergency services rescued trapped workers and transported six injured to the hospital.
An investigation has been launched into the collapse of an under-construction building at Kannauj railway station in Uttar Pradesh, which left at least 23 injured, announced Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The tragic incident occurred Saturday afternoon, trapping approximately two dozen workers beneath the rubble, according to officials. Rescue teams quickly mobilized, extracting six individuals and transporting them to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The North Eastern Railway has formed a three-member committee to probe the circumstances surrounding the collapse, aiming to determine the causes and prevent future occurrences.

