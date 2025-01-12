Left Menu

Bangladesh Eases Visa Rules to Boost Trade with Pakistan

Bangladesh has simplified visa procedures for Pakistanis, aiming to strengthen trade relations. The change removes the need for clearance from Dhaka for Pakistani heads of missions, signaling a strategic push to enhance economic ties. High Commissioner Hussain emphasizes the untapped trade potential between the two nations.

Updated: 12-01-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 10:29 IST
Bangladesh Eases Visa Rules to Boost Trade with Pakistan
  • Pakistan

In a strategic move to enhance economic relations, Bangladesh's interim government has streamlined the visa process for Pakistani citizens. This simplification is intended to bolster trade and strengthen ties between the two nations, according to Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain.

During a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hussain explained that the current government has abolished the necessity of obtaining clearance from Dhaka for Pakistani heads of missions applying for visas. This policy change is part of a broader effort by Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus's administration to improve the historically strained relationship with Pakistan.

Highlighting the significant consumer market of Bangladesh, the High Commissioner underlined the mutual benefits of increased trade, emphasizing the need for South Asian countries to cooperate more effectively. He also stressed the importance of revitalizing the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) to tackle regional challenges collectively.

