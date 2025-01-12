Left Menu

Odisha's Pilgrim Express: Journey to the Maha Kumbh Mela

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has inaugurated luxury pilgrim bus services connecting Odisha to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela. The buses offer discounts for women and a dedicated help desk. The service will run from January 12 to February 26, with potential for continuation post-event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-01-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 14:00 IST
Odisha's Pilgrim Express: Journey to the Maha Kumbh Mela
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi virtually flagged off a new luxury pilgrim bus service from Odisha to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, for the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday. The service is set to operate from cities like Puri, Sambalpur, Bhawanipatna, and Berhampur, facilitating spiritual journeys for thousands.

In an effort to promote accessibility, Majhi announced that women travelers would receive a 50% discount on fares. The state-run Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) ensures the buses are equipped with both sleeper and seating arrangements. A 24/7 help desk has been established to cater to travelers' needs, accessible via a toll-free number.

Passengers have the option to book tickets through the OSRTC website, mobile app, or ticket counters. The service, running from January 12 to February 26, promises comfort for the 2,500 km round trip, with additional facilities including tents at the festival venue. The initiative marks a significant step in promoting religious tourism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025