Odisha's Pilgrim Express: Journey to the Maha Kumbh Mela
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has inaugurated luxury pilgrim bus services connecting Odisha to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela. The buses offer discounts for women and a dedicated help desk. The service will run from January 12 to February 26, with potential for continuation post-event.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi virtually flagged off a new luxury pilgrim bus service from Odisha to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, for the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday. The service is set to operate from cities like Puri, Sambalpur, Bhawanipatna, and Berhampur, facilitating spiritual journeys for thousands.
In an effort to promote accessibility, Majhi announced that women travelers would receive a 50% discount on fares. The state-run Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) ensures the buses are equipped with both sleeper and seating arrangements. A 24/7 help desk has been established to cater to travelers' needs, accessible via a toll-free number.
Passengers have the option to book tickets through the OSRTC website, mobile app, or ticket counters. The service, running from January 12 to February 26, promises comfort for the 2,500 km round trip, with additional facilities including tents at the festival venue. The initiative marks a significant step in promoting religious tourism in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ayodhya's Grand Ram Temple: A New Year Attraction
Deputy Chief Minister's Warning: No Tolerance for Attacks on Officials
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan Issues Stern Warning to Political Leaders
Kashmir Battles Snow: Chief Minister Abdullah's Proactive Recovery Efforts
Deputy Chief Minister Steps In: Katra Ropeway Protests Reach Critical Stage