Odisha's Pilgrim Express: Journey to the Maha Kumbh Mela

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi virtually flagged off a new luxury pilgrim bus service from Odisha to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, for the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday. The service is set to operate from cities like Puri, Sambalpur, Bhawanipatna, and Berhampur, facilitating spiritual journeys for thousands.

In an effort to promote accessibility, Majhi announced that women travelers would receive a 50% discount on fares. The state-run Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) ensures the buses are equipped with both sleeper and seating arrangements. A 24/7 help desk has been established to cater to travelers' needs, accessible via a toll-free number.

Passengers have the option to book tickets through the OSRTC website, mobile app, or ticket counters. The service, running from January 12 to February 26, promises comfort for the 2,500 km round trip, with additional facilities including tents at the festival venue. The initiative marks a significant step in promoting religious tourism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)