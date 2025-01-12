Left Menu

Z-Morh Tunnel: Strategic Gateway in Kashmir Set for Inauguration

The Z-Morh Tunnel, a strategic project in Kashmir, is set for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Enhanced security measures have been implemented in the region, addressing both defense needs and civilian mobility. The tunnel is expected to boost connectivity and socio-economic growth across Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-01-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 14:17 IST
  India

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir, security forces have intensified efforts to ensure the safe inauguration of the strategic Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal district. Officials confirm increased personnel deployment and numerous checkpoints to thwart any anti-national activities.

Security measures include extensive area scans, random checks, and multi-layered arrangements at the Z-Morh tunnel site. The PM's security team, incorporating the Special Protection Group (SPG), has secured the area, while Jammu and Kashmir Police, paramilitary forces, and the Army collaborate for smooth event execution.

The Z-Morh tunnel, a crucial 6.5-km road infrastructure on the Srinagar-Leh highway, was built at a cost of ₹2,400 crore. Set for a soft opening in early 2024, this tunnel promises to enhance travel accessibility in the region and support both military and civilian traffic, spurring economic growth and connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

