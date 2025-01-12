TCS Eyes Expansion Amidst BSNL Deal Wind-Down

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is eyeing a strategic expansion in profit margins as the multi-crore BSNL deal begins to taper off. Chief Financial Officer Samir Seksaria mentioned that TCS is planning to expand its capacity significantly in Bengaluru, leveraging a recent land acquisition.

The tapering BSNL contract, contributing to revenue growth, is projected to wind down by the end of FY26. Seksaria noted that while specific profit impact numbers were not disclosed, TCS is on track to broaden its margins over time.

Despite the challenges posed by currency volatilities, TCS benefits from a comprehensive hedging program to manage financial stability. Furthermore, developments in Whitefield, Bengaluru—part of TCS's wider outfitting effort across India—signal an infrastructural growth trajectory aligned with future objectives.

