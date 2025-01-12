Left Menu

Heavy Snowfall Grounds Flights at Pulkovo Airport

Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, Russia, halted its operations due to severe snowfall, postponing all flights. Initially scheduled to resume service shortly, 33 incoming flights were rerouted, mostly to Moscow. Videos showed planes grounded with iced windows. Operations might resume by 13:20 local time.

Updated: 12-01-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 15:40 IST
Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, Russia, has suspended its operations because of intense snowfall, impacting both incoming and outgoing flights, according to the airport's statement on Sunday.

At approximately 08:30 local time (05:30 GMT), the airport announced a temporary halt to flights, planning to restart operations soon. This plan, however, remains on hold as weather conditions have not improved. According to Artyom Korenyako, spokesperson for Rosaviatsia, 33 planes destined for St. Petersburg were rerouted, primarily to Moscow.

Mash Telegram channel shared footage of a plane awaiting departure in St. Petersburg, with passengers aboard and its windows coated in ice. It remains uncertain how long passengers have been stranded. Pulkovo Airport's website noted the latest arrival at 07:40 local time (04:40 GMT) and the most recent departure around 04:30 local time. Korenyako indicated that operations might resume at 13:20 local time, despite ongoing heavy precipitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

