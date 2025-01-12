Snowfall Halts St Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport

Pulkovo airport in St Petersburg, Russia, reopened after a snowstorm forced it to close for several hours on Sunday. The closure, which began at 0830 local time, was announced by Rosaviatsia, the national aviation body.

Despite initial plans to resume services shortly, operations were delayed until 1325 due to relentless snowfall. Artyom Korenyako, speaking on behalf of Rosaviatsia, confirmed via Telegram that all flights resumed by the afternoon.

During the closure, 33 flights intended for St Petersburg were rerouted to alternative airports, primarily in Moscow. Videos posted earlier showed passengers aboard a plane grounded by icy conditions, waiting for take-off clearance with no clear timeline.

