Bollywood Stars Shine Bright in OYO's Investment Portfolio

A constellation of Bollywood celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit and Gauri Khan, has taken a financial plunge into travel tech company OYO. These investments reflect a broader trend of stars looking to diversify their portfolios by channeling resources into promising startups.

Gauri Khan, during the recent Series G funding round, acquired 2.4 million shares, contributing to OYO's capital boost of over Rs 1,400 crore. The increasing interest from high-profile personalities highlights the startup's potential value, which is presently estimated at USD 4.6 billion, still below its peak valuation of USD 10 billion.

In addition to Khan, prominent figures like Madhuri Dixit, her husband Dr. Sriram Nene, and Dr. Ritesh Malik have also invested in the company, each acquiring 2 million shares. Another celebrity couple, Amrita Rao and Anmol Sood, followed suit, marking a growing confidence in OYO's market trajectory.

