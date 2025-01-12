Hooda Urges Immediate Relief for Rain-Hit Haryana Farmers

Haryana's former Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, has urged the state government to address the extensive crop damage caused by unseasonal rains and canal breaches urgently. Hooda called for a special Girdawari (revenue assessment) to ensure timely compensation for affected farmers.

In Rohtak, Hooda warned about farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's critical health condition amid his hunger strike for a legal MSP guarantee. Hooda stressed the central government's prior acceptance of the farmers' demands and criticized the current administration's resistance to dialogue.

Hooda also condemned Haryana's deteriorating law and order situation, linking it to rising unemployment and drug addiction issues. He slammed the BJP government's decade-long rule for economic failures, including falling per capita income and investment statistics.

