Hooda Urges Immediate Relief for Rain-Hit Haryana Farmers

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Haryana Chief Minister, highlights severe crop damage due to rain and canal issues. He demands quick government action for farmers' compensation. Hooda also underlines concerns about farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health, while criticizing the state's law and order and economic decline under BJP rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rohtak | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:12 IST
Bhupinder Singh Hooda
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's former Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, has urged the state government to address the extensive crop damage caused by unseasonal rains and canal breaches urgently. Hooda called for a special Girdawari (revenue assessment) to ensure timely compensation for affected farmers.

In Rohtak, Hooda warned about farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's critical health condition amid his hunger strike for a legal MSP guarantee. Hooda stressed the central government's prior acceptance of the farmers' demands and criticized the current administration's resistance to dialogue.

Hooda also condemned Haryana's deteriorating law and order situation, linking it to rising unemployment and drug addiction issues. He slammed the BJP government's decade-long rule for economic failures, including falling per capita income and investment statistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

