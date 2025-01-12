Hooda Urges Immediate Relief for Rain-Hit Haryana Farmers
Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Haryana Chief Minister, highlights severe crop damage due to rain and canal issues. He demands quick government action for farmers' compensation. Hooda also underlines concerns about farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health, while criticizing the state's law and order and economic decline under BJP rule.
- Country:
- India
Haryana's former Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, has urged the state government to address the extensive crop damage caused by unseasonal rains and canal breaches urgently. Hooda called for a special Girdawari (revenue assessment) to ensure timely compensation for affected farmers.
In Rohtak, Hooda warned about farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's critical health condition amid his hunger strike for a legal MSP guarantee. Hooda stressed the central government's prior acceptance of the farmers' demands and criticized the current administration's resistance to dialogue.
Hooda also condemned Haryana's deteriorating law and order situation, linking it to rising unemployment and drug addiction issues. He slammed the BJP government's decade-long rule for economic failures, including falling per capita income and investment statistics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC gives Punjab time till Dec 31 to persuade farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on indefinite hunger strike, for shifting him to hospital.
Haryana Boosts Compensation for Fallen Soldiers
Farmers Stand Firm: Hunger, Hope, and the Fight for MSP
Final Distribution: Madoff Victims Receive $4.3 Billion in Compensation
SC defers hearing till Jan 2 on compliance of its order by Punjab govt on shifting of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to hospital.