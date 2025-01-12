Tragedy on North Delhi Streets: Fatal Motorcycle Collision

A devastating motorcycle-truck collision claimed the lives of two young men and left another injured in North Delhi's outer region early Sunday morning, according to local law enforcement.

Authorities reported receiving an emergency call about the accident at approximately 4:19 am. Law enforcement reached the scene to find a deserted motorcycle. The victims had been transported to a nearby hospital prior to police arrival. Sanjay, aged 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Subhash, aged 26, succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police reported.

Akash, the third individual involved, is receiving medical care. Unfortunately, his injuries prevent him from speaking. Initial findings indicate the trio was returning to Delhi from Murthal, Haryana, when they collided with a truck near Mahadev Chowk. Ongoing investigations aim to ascertain the truck's identity. Investigators are analyzing CCTV footage as part of their efforts to gather more information about the truck involved in this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)