Tragedy on North Delhi Streets: Fatal Motorcycle Collision

A motorcycle-truck collision in outer North Delhi resulted in the deaths of two individuals, Sanjay and Subhash, while another, Akash, was injured and remains hospitalized. Police are investigating the accident at Mahadev Chowk, using CCTV footage to identify the truck involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 20:08 IST
Tragedy on North Delhi Streets: Fatal Motorcycle Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating motorcycle-truck collision claimed the lives of two young men and left another injured in North Delhi's outer region early Sunday morning, according to local law enforcement.

Authorities reported receiving an emergency call about the accident at approximately 4:19 am. Law enforcement reached the scene to find a deserted motorcycle. The victims had been transported to a nearby hospital prior to police arrival. Sanjay, aged 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Subhash, aged 26, succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police reported.

Akash, the third individual involved, is receiving medical care. Unfortunately, his injuries prevent him from speaking. Initial findings indicate the trio was returning to Delhi from Murthal, Haryana, when they collided with a truck near Mahadev Chowk. Ongoing investigations aim to ascertain the truck's identity. Investigators are analyzing CCTV footage as part of their efforts to gather more information about the truck involved in this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

