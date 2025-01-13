Left Menu

Paro: A Cinematic Catalyst for Social Change

The private screening of the film Paro in Mumbai highlighted the pressing issue of bridal slavery. With commendable performances and direction by Gajendra Ahire, the film garnered applause for its societal impact and powerful storytelling. It aims to ignite crucial conversations on women's rights and human trafficking.

Paro: A Cinematic Catalyst for Social Change
Private Screening of 'Paro' at Yash Raj Studios: A Groundbreaking Film on Bridal Slavery. Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable event at Yash Raj Studios, Mumbai, the film Paro was showcased, unraveling the grim reality of bridal slavery through compelling storytelling. Directed by the renowned Gajendra Ahire, it's an initiative by Trupti Bhoir Filmss and Sandesh Sharda International Productions Pvt Ltd.

The film's depiction of the distressing plight of women in forced marriages left the audience in silent awe. Featuring stellar performances by Trupti Bhoir, Taha Shah Badussha, Govind Namdeo, and Aishwarya Sonar, it not only entertains but also catalyzes social change. Trupti Bhoir's dual role as an actress and activist shone brightly, emphasizing the film's call to action.

With support from the global cinema fraternity, Paro stands as a testament to cinema's potential to drive social reform. Star-studded presence at the event underscored cinema's crucial role in activism, as the film prepares for a global impact, advocating for women's rights and against human trafficking. The audience sentiment resonated with its powerful narrative, demanding it reach wider platforms for fostering change.

