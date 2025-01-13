Left Menu

Ryna Fuels Germany Kho Kho Team for World Cup 2025

Ryna - Taste of Nature sponsors the Germany Kho Kho Team for the 2025 World Cup in India, providing them with refreshing beverages. This partnership underscores Ryna's dedication to promoting health, enthusiasm, and sportsmanship globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:25 IST
Ryna Sponsors Germany Kho Kho Team for World Cup 2025 in India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ryna - Taste of Nature, a leading health beverage brand, has announced its sponsorship of the Germany Kho Kho Team for the upcoming Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India. This strategic alliance reflects Ryna's ongoing commitment to fostering health, enthusiasm, and sportsmanship on an international platform.

The Kho Kho World Cup is set to be a vibrant convergence of teams from across the globe, participating in this traditional, swift-paced Indian sport. As official sponsors, Ryna will supply the German team with their range of nourishing drinks, including sparkling beverages, aloe vera, and fruit juices, to ensure optimal hydration and energy levels during the competition. "Supporting the Germany Kho Kho Team aligns perfectly with our objective to promote healthy living and support athletes who exhibit dedication and teamwork," said Singh, Ryna's founder.

Focused and determined, the Germany Kho Kho Team gears up to face elite international competitors, supported by Ryna's invigorating beverages. The collaboration bolsters their confidence to excel in the tournament. Ryna - Taste of Nature eagerly anticipates witnessing the German team's prowess in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

