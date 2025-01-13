Left Menu

Himadri Speciality Chemical's Profitable Surge and Expansion Plans

Himadri Speciality Chemical reported a 31.55% rise in net profit to Rs 141.94 crore and a 7.53% increase in revenue for Q3. The company plans a Rs 120 crore investment in a new facility for high-value products and is expanding its carbon black capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:14 IST
Himadri Speciality Chemical has declared a notable 31.55% rise in its net profit, reaching Rs 141.94 crore for the quarter ending December 31. This marks a significant improvement from the Rs 107.89 crore reported in the same period last year.

The company's revenue also saw an uptick, recording a 7.53% growth to Rs 1,131.81 crore, up from Rs 1,052.51 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. This robust performance is thanks to the strong showing across its product portfolio, particularly in exports, aided by the recent launch of its high-temperature liquid coal tar pitch export terminal at Haldia Port.

Looking ahead, the Kolkata-based firm plans to invest Rs 120 crore in a new facility for producing specialty products using internal accruals. This move will extract high-value specialties like anthraquinone, carbazole, and fluorene from existing coal tar distillates. Additionally, the company is scaling up its Singur facility to raise carbon black production capacity, positioning itself as a leading player globally in this field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

