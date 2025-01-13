Left Menu

Stalin Urges Modi for Immediate Release of MGNREGS Funds

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instruct the Ministry of Rural Development to release outstanding wage dues of Rs 1,056 crore under the MGNREGS scheme. The delay has financially affected the participating workers, mostly women and SC/ST households in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:08 IST
In a pressing appeal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge the Ministry of Rural Development for the prompt release of unpaid wages amounting to Rs 1,056 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Stalin highlighted the scheme's crucial role in providing livelihood to rural households and creating sustainable assets in the state, which has consistently been a leader in implementing MGNREGS. Over 91 lakh workers, primarily women and SC/ST households, are engaged in the scheme in Tamil Nadu.

The wage fund depletion, capped by the Labour Budget of 20 crore person-days, has led to significant outstanding wages for the past two months, causing hardships for workers. Stalin's letter seeks approval for a revised Labour Budget for 2024-2025, proposing an increase to 35 crore person-days.

