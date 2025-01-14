Pentagon Greenlights $100 Million Helicopter Deal with Zambia
The U.S. State Department has approved a major foreign military sale to Zambia, involving Bell Textron helicopters and support, valued at $100 million. The deal highlights Zambia's investment in its military capabilities as Bell Textron, based in Texas, will serve as the principal contractor for the project.
This approval paves the way for the supply of Bell 412 Enhanced Performance Exportable Medium-Lift Transport Helicopters, fulfilling logistical and program support needs for Zambia as it seeks to strengthen its defense mechanisms.
