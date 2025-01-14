Left Menu

Pentagon Greenlights $100 Million Helicopter Deal with Zambia

The U.S. State Department has approved a major foreign military sale to Zambia, involving Bell Textron helicopters and support, valued at $100 million. The deal highlights Zambia's investment in its military capabilities as Bell Textron, based in Texas, will serve as the principal contractor for the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2025 01:41 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 01:41 IST
The U.S. State Department has sanctioned a significant foreign military transaction with Zambia, which includes military helicopters and logistical backing, estimated at a cost of $100 million. The agreement underscores the U.S.' commitment to bolstering Zambia's military capabilities.

The deal has positioned Bell Textron, a Texas-based defense contractor, as the principal provider of these military assets. This move is set to enhance the operational capacity of the Zambian military.

This approval paves the way for the supply of Bell 412 Enhanced Performance Exportable Medium-Lift Transport Helicopters, fulfilling logistical and program support needs for Zambia as it seeks to strengthen its defense mechanisms.

