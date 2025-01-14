Pentagon Greenlights $100 Million Helicopter Deal with Zambia

The U.S. State Department has sanctioned a significant foreign military transaction with Zambia, which includes military helicopters and logistical backing, estimated at a cost of $100 million. The agreement underscores the U.S.' commitment to bolstering Zambia's military capabilities.

The deal has positioned Bell Textron, a Texas-based defense contractor, as the principal provider of these military assets. This move is set to enhance the operational capacity of the Zambian military.

This approval paves the way for the supply of Bell 412 Enhanced Performance Exportable Medium-Lift Transport Helicopters, fulfilling logistical and program support needs for Zambia as it seeks to strengthen its defense mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)