Left Menu

Tragedy at Abandoned Gold Mine: 100 Lives Lost in South Africa

A tragic incident in South Africa saw at least 100 illegal miners perish in an abandoned gold mine. Efforts led to the recovery of some bodies and survivors, amid tense exchanges between miners and law enforcement. Illegal mining has become prevalent in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 14-01-2025 02:10 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 02:10 IST
Tragedy at Abandoned Gold Mine: 100 Lives Lost in South Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a distressing turn of events in South Africa, at least 100 illegal miners have died in an abandoned gold mine. Despite extensive efforts by authorities to extract the trapped individuals, the operation has highlighted the dangerous realities of illegal mining in the region.

Sabelo Mnguni of the Mining Affected Communities United in Action Group revealed that videos from a mobile phone suggested a grim scene underground. The visuals reportedly depicted numerous bodies wrapped in plastic, purportedly indicating starvation or dehydration as the likely cause of death.

Law enforcement, led by police spokesperson Brig Sebata Mokgwabone, remains embroiled in the challenging task of accounting for the deceased and rescuing the survivors from the mine's complex and perilous network of tunnels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025