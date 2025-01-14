Tragedy at Abandoned Gold Mine: 100 Lives Lost in South Africa
A tragic incident in South Africa saw at least 100 illegal miners perish in an abandoned gold mine. Efforts led to the recovery of some bodies and survivors, amid tense exchanges between miners and law enforcement. Illegal mining has become prevalent in the region.
- Country:
- South Africa
In a distressing turn of events in South Africa, at least 100 illegal miners have died in an abandoned gold mine. Despite extensive efforts by authorities to extract the trapped individuals, the operation has highlighted the dangerous realities of illegal mining in the region.
Sabelo Mnguni of the Mining Affected Communities United in Action Group revealed that videos from a mobile phone suggested a grim scene underground. The visuals reportedly depicted numerous bodies wrapped in plastic, purportedly indicating starvation or dehydration as the likely cause of death.
Law enforcement, led by police spokesperson Brig Sebata Mokgwabone, remains embroiled in the challenging task of accounting for the deceased and rescuing the survivors from the mine's complex and perilous network of tunnels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Desperate Rescue Efforts for Toddler Trapped in Rajasthan Borewell
Tragedy Strikes: Mysterious Teen Deaths in Moharnia
Dolphin Deaths in Kerch Strait: A Maritime Tragedy Unfolds
Indian Navy Leads Rescue Efforts in Assam Mine Collapse
Tragedy in Assam: Desperate Rescue Efforts for Trapped Coal Miners