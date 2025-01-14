Tragedy at Abandoned Gold Mine: 100 Lives Lost in South Africa

In a distressing turn of events in South Africa, at least 100 illegal miners have died in an abandoned gold mine. Despite extensive efforts by authorities to extract the trapped individuals, the operation has highlighted the dangerous realities of illegal mining in the region.

Sabelo Mnguni of the Mining Affected Communities United in Action Group revealed that videos from a mobile phone suggested a grim scene underground. The visuals reportedly depicted numerous bodies wrapped in plastic, purportedly indicating starvation or dehydration as the likely cause of death.

Law enforcement, led by police spokesperson Brig Sebata Mokgwabone, remains embroiled in the challenging task of accounting for the deceased and rescuing the survivors from the mine's complex and perilous network of tunnels.

(With inputs from agencies.)