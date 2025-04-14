Controversy Unfolds Over Cattle Deaths at Tirumala Temple
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is embroiled in a controversy following accusations from its former chairman, B Karunakara Reddy, over the death of cows at the temple's Goshala. Reddy has claimed that negligence led to the demise of about 100 cows over the last three months.
Current Executive Officer J Syamala Rao refuted these allegations, attributing the accusations to attempts to damage TTD's reputation. He argued that cow mortality was due to old age and illness, pointing fingers at the former YSRCP regime's corrupt practices at the Goshala.
As tensions mount, responses from TTD and political entities reveal inconsistencies regarding the issue, with accusations of politicization and mismanagement. The clash draws attention to governance issues and the need for reforms within the temple body.
