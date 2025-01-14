Left Menu

Bomb Threat Hoax Disrupts IndiGo Flight Operations

An IndiGo flight from Goa to Mumbai faced a bomb threat hoax, leading to emergency procedures. The plane landed safely at Mumbai airport, where all passengers disembarked without incident. Authorities ensured safety before clearing the aircraft and withdrawing the emergency alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight from Goa to Mumbai faced a bomb threat on Monday evening, which was later confirmed to be a hoax after thorough security inspections.

Upon arrival at Mumbai airport, the flight number 6E 5101 was redirected to an isolation bay where passengers disembarked safely, according to an airline spokesperson on Tuesday.

A note indicating a bomb threat was discovered on the plane, prompting a full emergency alert at 10.30 pm, which was subsequently lifted at 11.30 pm after authorities verified it as a hoax.

(With inputs from agencies.)

