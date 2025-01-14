Left Menu

Vodafone Idea and HCLSoftware Join Forces for Smarter Networks

Vodafone Idea (Vi) partners with HCLSoftware to enhance its 4G and 5G networks using HCL's AI-powered automation platform, aiming for improved performance, energy efficiency, and superior customer service. This collaboration anticipates a transformative impact on network management, reducing costs and fostering technological innovation in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:35 IST
Vodafone Idea and HCLSoftware Join Forces for Smarter Networks
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark collaboration, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has teamed up with HCLSoftware, a division of HCLTech, to elevate its 4G and 5G network capabilities. As reported by HCLTech, the partnership involves deploying the HCL Augmented Network Automation (HCL ANA) platform, a state-of-the-art multivendor self-optimizing network solution, across Vi's Ericsson and Samsung networks.

This strategic move is set to boost Vi's network performance significantly, enhancing service delivery while promoting energy efficiency. The HCL ANA platform utilizes Artificial Intelligence to navigate the intricacies of Vi's diverse network infrastructure, optimizing operations and facilitating seamless integration across different technologies and vendors.

Moreover, the platform's SMO-ready (ORAN) feature ensures the network's sustainability and adaptability for future advancements. With this partnership, Vi gains the autonomy to manage and automate its network operations, minimizing reliance on OEM-specific systems. Customers can expect faster, more reliable service, underscoring Vi's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Jagbir Singh, Vi's CTO, emphasized the importance of this initiative, describing it as a significant step towards refining customer experience through advanced, indigenous technologies. Neeraj Purandare of HCLSoftware expressed enthusiasm for the partnership's potential to drive network expansion and support India's technological progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025