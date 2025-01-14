Vodafone Idea and HCLSoftware Join Forces for Smarter Networks

In a landmark collaboration, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has teamed up with HCLSoftware, a division of HCLTech, to elevate its 4G and 5G network capabilities. As reported by HCLTech, the partnership involves deploying the HCL Augmented Network Automation (HCL ANA) platform, a state-of-the-art multivendor self-optimizing network solution, across Vi's Ericsson and Samsung networks.

This strategic move is set to boost Vi's network performance significantly, enhancing service delivery while promoting energy efficiency. The HCL ANA platform utilizes Artificial Intelligence to navigate the intricacies of Vi's diverse network infrastructure, optimizing operations and facilitating seamless integration across different technologies and vendors.

Moreover, the platform's SMO-ready (ORAN) feature ensures the network's sustainability and adaptability for future advancements. With this partnership, Vi gains the autonomy to manage and automate its network operations, minimizing reliance on OEM-specific systems. Customers can expect faster, more reliable service, underscoring Vi's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Jagbir Singh, Vi's CTO, emphasized the importance of this initiative, describing it as a significant step towards refining customer experience through advanced, indigenous technologies. Neeraj Purandare of HCLSoftware expressed enthusiasm for the partnership's potential to drive network expansion and support India's technological progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)