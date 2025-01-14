Sweet Unity: Telangana's International Sweet Festival Celebrates Culture and Empowerment

The bustling city of Hyderabad, Telangana, played host to the International Sweet Festival, a vibrant three-day event that mesmerized residents and visitors alike with its diverse cultural offerings.

Organized jointly by the Department of Tourism & Culture and the CLIC Trust, the festival featured an impressive lineup including kite flying, a food festival, and a cultural showcase. Telangana's Tourism and Culture Minister, Jupally Krishna Rao, emphasized the festival's aim to attract local citizens while promoting business in the region. The event, which highlights Indian cultural heritage, has become a flagship event of the Telangana Government.

The festival's theme, "Telangana zaroor hai ana," resonated well with the audience, underscoring unity amidst diversity. With over 12-15 lakh visitors, this festival since its 2017 inception, celebrates the unique cultural blend that defines Hyderabad. The platform also empowers women by providing them the opportunity to exhibit and sell their homemade sweets, a move appreciated for fostering entrepreneurship and showcasing culinary talents.

In addition to its culinary attractions, the festival promotes cultural integration and understanding, drawing participation from more than 25 Indian and 15 international communities. Homemakers from various regions prepared traditional sweets, showcasing their kitchen skills. The profits from sales went directly to these homemakers, aligning with the initiative's core mission of women's empowerment and societal recognition.

The festival also featured a series of cultural programs, offering an exhibition of unity in diversity. Dr. Mammidi Hari Krishna, Director of the Department of Language & Culture, lauded these activities' role in fostering bonhomie and national integration. Through its unique blend of cultural celebration and community empowerment, the International Sweet Festival stands as a testament to Telangana's rich cultural tapestry and commitment to inclusivity.

