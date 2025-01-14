Left Menu

Railway Ministry's 24/7 War Room Gears Up for Maha Kumbh Devotees

The Railway Ministry has established a 24/7 War Room at Rail Bhavan to monitor train movements and passenger services for Maha Kumbh 2025, handling millions of devotees. Equipped with live camera feeds, it ensures operational efficiency and crowd management, coordinating additional train services if needed.

The Railway Ministry has set up a 24/7 War Room at Rail Bhavan to keep a close eye on train movements and passenger services as India prepares for Maha Kumbh 2025. The facility, fitted with live feeds from nine stations, is pivotal in managing the expected influx of millions of devotees.

Railway officials, stationed round the clock and drawn from various fields, monitor these feeds and coordinate with ground staff to ensure safety and efficiency. The aim is to prevent overcrowding and potential stampedes by deploying timely corrective measures.

In addition to crowd control, the War Room also has provisions for adding train services as necessary. This strategic planning caters to both domestic and international devotees, ensuring the smooth operation of one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

