Tragic Collision: Vehicles Plunge Into Gorge on Srinagar-Leh Highway

A tragic accident occurred on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ladakh, where a head-on collision led to vehicles plummeting into a gorge, killing five.

The incident happened near Katpakasa, Shilikchay, involving a Drass-bound Mahindra Scorpio and a load carrier heading for Kargil.

Authorities report that rescue efforts faced challenges as both vehicles were severely damaged, complicating the retrieval of bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)