Tragic Collision: Vehicles Plunge Into Gorge on Srinagar-Leh Highway
A head-on collision on the Srinagar-Leh highway in Ladakh resulted in the deaths of five individuals and critical injuries to two more. The accident involved a Mahindra Scorpio and a load carrier, both of which fell into a 500-foot gorge near Katpakasa, making rescue operations difficult.
A tragic accident occurred on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ladakh, where a head-on collision led to vehicles plummeting into a gorge, killing five.
The incident happened near Katpakasa, Shilikchay, involving a Drass-bound Mahindra Scorpio and a load carrier heading for Kargil.
Authorities report that rescue efforts faced challenges as both vehicles were severely damaged, complicating the retrieval of bodies.
