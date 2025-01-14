Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Vehicles Plunge Into Gorge on Srinagar-Leh Highway

A head-on collision on the Srinagar-Leh highway in Ladakh resulted in the deaths of five individuals and critical injuries to two more. The accident involved a Mahindra Scorpio and a load carrier, both of which fell into a 500-foot gorge near Katpakasa, making rescue operations difficult.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kargil | Updated: 14-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 21:52 IST
A tragic accident occurred on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ladakh, where a head-on collision led to vehicles plummeting into a gorge, killing five.

The incident happened near Katpakasa, Shilikchay, involving a Drass-bound Mahindra Scorpio and a load carrier heading for Kargil.

Authorities report that rescue efforts faced challenges as both vehicles were severely damaged, complicating the retrieval of bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

