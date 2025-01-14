Airlines Boost Operations for Maha Kumbh Travel Surge

Airlines are gearing up to meet the soaring demand for travel to Prayagraj ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela, with Air India announcing temporary daily flights from Delhi starting January 25 until February 28. This move aims to facilitate seamless travel connections for domestic and international passengers.

In a detailed release on Tuesday, Air India underscored the convenience of daytime departures, catering to passengers traveling via Delhi to various parts of India, North America, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia. Notably, Air India and its subsidiary, Air India Express, do not typically operate regular routes to Prayagraj.

The announcement comes as other airlines like SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Akasa Air also enhance their services to Prayagraj. SpiceJet will run special flights linking Prayagraj with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad from January 12 to February 28. This collaborative effort by airlines underscores the significance of the Maha Kumbh as a major travel event requiring increased airline capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)