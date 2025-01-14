L&T's Work Week Proposal: Misunderstood or Misguided?

The HR head of L&T has come forward to defend the company's chairman, SN Subrahmanyan, following his controversial remarks about a 90-hour work week. The comments have sparked widespread criticism, with many interpreting them as a deviation from essential work-life balance principles.

Muraleedharan, responsible for HR in domestic operations, clarified that the chairman's remarks were more casual and misconstrued. During interactions with employees, it's emphasized that Subrahmanyan values an empowering, nurturing work environment, treating employees as family.

The backlash has not been isolated. Industry leaders like ITC's Sanjiv Puri and RPG's Harsh Goenka have opposed mandated long hours, highlighting potential risks to well-being. L&T stands by their leader, urging context-centric understanding of his statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)