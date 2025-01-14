Left Menu

L&T's Work Week Proposal: Misunderstood or Misguided?

L&T's HR head defended Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's 90-hour work week comments, clarifying they were taken out of context. The remarks reignited debates on work-life balance, drawing criticism. L&T clarified the vision behind the comments while other industry leaders opposed mandatory long work hours, citing potential employee burnout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:24 IST
The HR head of L&T has come forward to defend the company's chairman, SN Subrahmanyan, following his controversial remarks about a 90-hour work week. The comments have sparked widespread criticism, with many interpreting them as a deviation from essential work-life balance principles.

Muraleedharan, responsible for HR in domestic operations, clarified that the chairman's remarks were more casual and misconstrued. During interactions with employees, it's emphasized that Subrahmanyan values an empowering, nurturing work environment, treating employees as family.

The backlash has not been isolated. Industry leaders like ITC's Sanjiv Puri and RPG's Harsh Goenka have opposed mandated long hours, highlighting potential risks to well-being. L&T stands by their leader, urging context-centric understanding of his statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

