Tragic Gas Cylinder Blast in West Bengal: Mystery and Controversy Unfold

A fatal gas cylinder explosion in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district has claimed eight lives, escalating tensions and igniting political debate. The incident occurred in Dholahat, Pathar Pratima, where a residential house experienced the catastrophic blast, killing seven, including four children, initially. An eighth victim succumbed to injuries later.

Authorities have dismissed claims of an illicit firecracker unit within the premises, yet suspicion lingers. The local superintendent of police discounted the rumor, emphasizing the residential nature of the building. However, the presence of unexplained materials prompts further forensic examination.

Politically, the tragedy has sparked allegations from opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, who accused the site of harboring a crude bomb manufacturing setup. Calls for urgent action and accountability have erupted, particularly targeting state leadership and law enforcement for perceived negligence in handling such incidents.

