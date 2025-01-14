Left Menu

U.S. Producer Prices Stall Amid Inflation Concerns

U.S. producer prices experienced a slowdown in December, following a lesser-than-expected rise. While this indicates a downward inflation trend, the Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut interest rates soon. The new administration's tariffs and tax cuts add uncertainty. Projections suggest a cautious approach to future rate adjustments.

The United States experienced a modest rise in producer prices in December, indicating a potential downward inflation trend. Despite this, with the support of a resilient labor market and looming tariff changes from the new administration, Federal Reserve interest rate cuts remain uncertain until later this year.

The Labor Department reported a 0.2% increase in the producer price index (PPI) for final demand in December, down from 0.4% in November. Economists had expected a 0.3% rise. From December 2022 to December 2023, PPI increased by 3.3%, the most substantial gain since February, driven largely by past low energy prices.

The Federal Reserve's cautious approach to monetary policy is influenced by recent economic data and the anticipated impact of incoming policies. Wall Street responded with mixed trading activity, reflecting broad market uncertainty. As inflation trends continue to evolve, economists predict further scrutiny of policy decisions in upcoming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

