Trump Proposes New External Revenue Service: A Bold Tax Initiative
President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to establish the External Revenue Service, aimed at collecting tariffs from foreign nations. This initiative, part of a broader tax reform agenda, requires congressional approval. Economists and Democrats criticized the move, fearing a multi-trillion-dollar tax increase on American families.
- Country:
- United States
In a controversial move, President-elect Donald Trump has unveiled plans for a new governmental agency, the External Revenue Service, which aims to collect tariffs and other revenues from foreign nations. This proposal, reminiscent of the Internal Revenue Service, would mark a significant shift in U.S. tax policy.
Trump's plan, which requires congressional approval, will see a rebranding of existing tax collection methods and has faced immediate criticism from economic experts and Democratic lawmakers. They argue that the costs of tariffs will ultimately fall on American consumers, rather than foreign entities.
This ambitious project is part of Trump's 'Save America' agenda for his second term, with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy tasked with spearheading efficiency reforms. Despite Republican majorities in both the House and Senate, the plan remains contentious, especially among those wary of increased tax burdens on American families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
