Streamlined Travel: India Launches Fast-Track Immigration System

India launches the Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Program (FTI-TTP) at seven major airports to fast-track immigration for Indian nationals and OCI cardholders. The program, implemented through an online portal, uses e-gates for faster, smoother, and secure immigration clearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:57 IST
In a significant move to streamline international travel, India is set to launch the Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Program (FTI-TTP) at seven major airports, including Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. The initiative kicks off from Ahmedabad, inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The program aims to provide faster immigration clearance for pre-verified Indian nationals and OCI cardholders. In its first phase, the service will be available at no cost, allowing enrolled individuals to bypass regular queues using e-gates for seamless travel experiences.

The FTI-TTP mirrors the Global Entry Program in the United States, ensuring expedited immigration clearance through automated procedures. Officials emphasize its goal to make international travel easier and more secure, aligning with the country's 'Viksit Bharat'@2047 vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

