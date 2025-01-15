Left Menu

Government Employees Can Now Travel in More Express Trains Under LTC

The Centre has approved government employees to travel by Tejas, Vande Bharat, and Humsafar trains under the Leave Travel Concession scheme. This decision follows inquiries about premium trains' admissibility for LTC. Employees will receive ticket reimbursement and paid leave when using these services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:33 IST
In an effort to broaden travel options under the Leave Travel Concession (LTC), the government has permitted its employees to use Tejas, Vande Bharat, and Humsafar trains. The decision was announced following multiple requests to include these premium trains.

The announcement was made after thorough discussions between the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and the Department of Expenditure. Previously, only Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto trains were admissible under the LTC scheme.

Eligible Central government employees are entitled to ticket reimbursements for return journeys along with paid leave when they take advantage of this travel scheme, further enhancing employee benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

