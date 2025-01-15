Government Employees Can Now Travel in More Express Trains Under LTC

In an effort to broaden travel options under the Leave Travel Concession (LTC), the government has permitted its employees to use Tejas, Vande Bharat, and Humsafar trains. The decision was announced following multiple requests to include these premium trains.

The announcement was made after thorough discussions between the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and the Department of Expenditure. Previously, only Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto trains were admissible under the LTC scheme.

Eligible Central government employees are entitled to ticket reimbursements for return journeys along with paid leave when they take advantage of this travel scheme, further enhancing employee benefits.

