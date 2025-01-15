India Emerges as a Global Maritime Power: Major Naval Commissions Unveiled

In a significant development for India's maritime capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the nation as an emerging global maritime power on Wednesday. This announcement came as three naval platforms—a destroyer, a frigate, and a submarine—were commissioned at a grand ceremony in the Naval Dockyard.

For the first time in history, three warships were commissioned simultaneously, marking a milestone in India's defence production and maritime security. The event emphasized the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, showcasing India's progress in self-reliance and economic growth.

Modi underscored India's role in ensuring regional maritime security and its aspirations to become a global economic force. He highlighted the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean and outlined India's contribution to an open and secure Indo-Pacific region, noting significant advancements in defence and shipbuilding.

(With inputs from agencies.)