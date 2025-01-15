India Emerges as a Global Maritime Power: Major Naval Commissions Unveiled
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's growing status as a major maritime power during the commissioning of three naval platforms. He highlighted India's advancements in naval strength and its role in global maritime security, underlining the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and ongoing defence production.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for India's maritime capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the nation as an emerging global maritime power on Wednesday. This announcement came as three naval platforms—a destroyer, a frigate, and a submarine—were commissioned at a grand ceremony in the Naval Dockyard.
For the first time in history, three warships were commissioned simultaneously, marking a milestone in India's defence production and maritime security. The event emphasized the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, showcasing India's progress in self-reliance and economic growth.
Modi underscored India's role in ensuring regional maritime security and its aspirations to become a global economic force. He highlighted the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean and outlined India's contribution to an open and secure Indo-Pacific region, noting significant advancements in defence and shipbuilding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- maritime
- power
- Modi
- naval
- commission
- defence
- Atmanirbhar Bharat
- Indo-Pacific
- economic growth
ALSO READ
Ukrainian Naval Drone Strikes Russian Helicopters in Black Sea Drama
Ukrainian Naval Drones Strike Amidst Black Sea Tensions
Pakistan Defence Minister Questions PTI's Sudden Change in Dialogue Strategy
Military Court Upholds 9/11 Plea Deals Against Defence Secretary's Challenge
India Declares 2025 as the Year of Defence Reforms