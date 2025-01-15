Left Menu

Goldman Sachs Surges with Record Profits and Dealmaking Boom

Goldman Sachs reported its strongest profit since 2021, driven by robust dealmaking and trading activities, with shares rising by 3%. The bank's investment banking fees grew by 24%, bolstered by debt underwriting, mergers, and acquisitions. Looking ahead, Goldman anticipates continued growth in equity and debt markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:31 IST
Goldman Sachs Surges with Record Profits and Dealmaking Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Goldman Sachs has posted its highest profit since 2021, with the firm benefiting from increased fees in dealmaking and trading. Its shares rose by 3% before the bell, indicating positive market response. The bank reported a profit of $4.11 billion, or $11.95 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ending December 31, surpassing last year's $2.01 billion, or $5.48 per diluted share.

With anticipation of stronger dealmaking this year, fueled by potential interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve and pro-business sentiments from President-elect Donald Trump, the atmosphere among investors is optimistic. CEO David Solomon expressed satisfaction over meeting or exceeding targets set five years prior.

Goldman's investment banking fees rose 24% to $2.05 billion, supported by aggressive debt underwriting. An industry-wide resurgence in mergers and acquisitions, coupled with heightened activity in equity and debt markets, pushed Wall Street banks' performances higher in late 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025