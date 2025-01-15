Goldman Sachs Shines with Stellar Profits and Record Revenue
Goldman Sachs reported strong profits in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by increased dealmaking, robust trading, and significant gains in investment banking fees. The company's share prices surged as it outperformed market expectations. Goldman is optimistic about future dealmaking prospects due to favorable economic conditions.
Goldman Sachs has reported its highest profit since 2021, vastly surpassing Wall Street's projections. The surge, attributed to heightened activity in dealmaking and trading, saw shares rise by 2.6% pre-market as profits hit $11.95 per share, outperforming the $8.22 expected by analysts.
The banking industry is gearing up for a promising year, forecasting an uptick in dealmaking amid speculated interest rate cuts and pro-business sentiments from the incoming administration. CEO David Solomon expressed satisfaction with the firm's performance, highlighting the success of their strategic growth targets set five years ago.
Investment banking fees rose by 24% to $2.05 billion, driven by strong debt sales. While advisory revenue dipped by 4% for the quarter, overall investment banking revenue increased significantly to $86.8 billion in 2024, showcasing a thriving sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
