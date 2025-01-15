Left Menu

Goldman Sachs Shines with Stellar Profits and Record Revenue

Goldman Sachs reported strong profits in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by increased dealmaking, robust trading, and significant gains in investment banking fees. The company's share prices surged as it outperformed market expectations. Goldman is optimistic about future dealmaking prospects due to favorable economic conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:20 IST
Goldman Sachs Shines with Stellar Profits and Record Revenue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Goldman Sachs has reported its highest profit since 2021, vastly surpassing Wall Street's projections. The surge, attributed to heightened activity in dealmaking and trading, saw shares rise by 2.6% pre-market as profits hit $11.95 per share, outperforming the $8.22 expected by analysts.

The banking industry is gearing up for a promising year, forecasting an uptick in dealmaking amid speculated interest rate cuts and pro-business sentiments from the incoming administration. CEO David Solomon expressed satisfaction with the firm's performance, highlighting the success of their strategic growth targets set five years ago.

Investment banking fees rose by 24% to $2.05 billion, driven by strong debt sales. While advisory revenue dipped by 4% for the quarter, overall investment banking revenue increased significantly to $86.8 billion in 2024, showcasing a thriving sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025