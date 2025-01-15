Euro Zone Bond Yields Fall as U.S. Core Inflation Softens

Euro area benchmark Bund yields fell on Wednesday, ending a 10-day upward trend, following a lower-than-expected U.S. core consumer price inflation in December, which reignited hopes of two Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025. The core inflation rate, excluding food and energy, was 3.2%, slightly below the anticipated 3.3%.

Earlier, Germany's 10-year yield witnessed a decline, which intensified post-data release, closing down 8 basis points at 2.543%. This came after marking a seven-month peak at 2.63% earlier in the day. This shift occurs amid robust economic data and concerns over inflationary policies from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields similarly dropped 11 bps to 4.6694%, after reaching 4.8090% on Tuesday, marking a high not seen since November 1, 2023. Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year government bond yield decreased by 12 bps at 3.708%, reflecting improved investor sentiment as the yield gap with Germany narrowed.

