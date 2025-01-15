Inflation Trends Push Fed for Fewer Rate Cuts in 2023

In December, U.S. consumer prices rose more rapidly than predicted, driven by increased costs of energy goods, sparking concerns over persistent inflation. The Federal Reserve's projection of fewer interest rate cuts aligns with these developments, highlighting a cautious approach to economic regulation this year.

The Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 0.4% rise in the consumer price index (CPI) last month, exceeding November's 0.3% climb. Year-on-year, the CPI experienced a 2.9% increase through December, compared to 2.7% in November, consistent with economist forecasts. This reflects ongoing inflationary pressures despite modest gains in the previous months.

Factors including a robust economy, potential tariffs on imports, and immigration policy impact inflation and the Fed's actions. President-elect Trump's administration's fiscal promises add complexity, raising consumer inflation expectations. As the central bank navigates these challenges, differing projections suggest varied paths ahead for interest rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)