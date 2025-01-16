China's Export Curbs: A New Trade Tension Spiral with India

Indian electronics, solar, and electric vehicle sectors face significant disruptions due to China's export restrictions on essential inputs, a move seen as retaliatory against India's own investment restrictions, according to economic think tank GTRI.

The restrictions are viewed as part of deepening geopolitical tensions, significantly affecting both Indian industries and China's manufacturing sector, explained Global Trade Research Initiative Founder Ajay Srivastava. He emphasized the need for India to bolster local production and diversify its supply chains away from Chinese dependence.

China's controls on exports, including critical minerals and machinery, are part of a strategy responding to U.S. sanctions and measures limiting Chinese tech exports. This development highlights China's integral role in global supply chains, despite international efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)