Third Wave Coffee Brews Expansion with 25 New Cafes Nationwide

Third Wave Coffee, a leading name in the Indian coffee market, is set to significantly increase its presence by opening 25 additional stores over the next two months. This latest venture will expand the company's reach to a total of 150 cafes nationwide by March 2025, according to top officials.

The Bengaluru-based brand celebrated a milestone by inaugurating its first outlet in Chennai, marking the 125th location since its founding by Sushant Goel, Anirudh Sharma, and Ayush Bathwal in 2015. The new Chennai store offers not just their signature origin coffees but also brand merchandise and a selection of sandwiches and wraps.

CEO Rajat Luthra highlighted the strategic importance of Chennai, describing it as a vibrant market with a deep connection to India's coffee culture. The brand is keen on further expansion in the city, with several new cafes currently in the development stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)