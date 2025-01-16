Left Menu

Morgan Stanley's Record Profit: A Deal-Fueled Surge

Morgan Stanley experienced significant profit growth in the fourth quarter, driven by increased dealmaking and stock sales. Factors such as mergers, a strong U.S. economy, and regulatory shifts under President Trump boosted investment banking fees. Net revenue for 2024 reached a record $61.8 billion, with strong performance in equity trading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:29 IST
Morgan Stanley's profits saw a significant rise in the fourth quarter, driven mainly by a surge in dealmaking and stock sales, which helped push its revenue to a full-year record.

The increase was fueled by a boost in investment banking fees from a wave of mergers and acquisitions, spurred by a strong U.S. economy and favorable policy shifts expected under President Donald Trump's administration. CEO Ted Pick highlighted the firm's strategic pillars as key to their long-term value creation.

Recording a net revenue of $61.8 billion for 2024, the bank's equity trading revenue saw a substantial rise, particularly in Asia and the Americas. Morgan Stanley's quarterly investment banking revenue grew 25%, mirroring positive results from its peers like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

