Flights Soar Again: Ceasefire Sparks Aviation Revival in Middle East
Following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Lufthansa Group and Wizz Air have resumed flights to Tel Aviv. The aviation sector had previously scaled back operations in the Middle East due to ongoing conflicts. Other airlines remain cautious but are reviewing future plans amid the improved situation.
Lufthansa Group and Wizz Air have announced the resumption of flights to Tel Aviv following a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. This comes after months of flight cancellations across the Middle East due to escalating tensions, with many airlines also avoiding Iraqi and Iranian airspace over safety concerns.
Wizz Air has restarted its London to Tel Aviv route and added flights to Amman from London Luton. Similarly, Lufthansa's subsidiaries, including Brussels Airlines and Swiss, are set to resume operations to Tel Aviv. Ryanair expressed intentions for a full summer schedule at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport.
However, airlines remain vigilant, assessing regional stability before widespread resumption. EasyJet and Air France-KLM are reviewing future plans, while Turkish Airlines plans to resume Damascus flights in January. Lufthansa flights to Tehran and Beirut remain suspended until further notice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
