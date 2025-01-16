Left Menu

Flights Soar Again: Ceasefire Sparks Aviation Revival in Middle East

Following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Lufthansa Group and Wizz Air have resumed flights to Tel Aviv. The aviation sector had previously scaled back operations in the Middle East due to ongoing conflicts. Other airlines remain cautious but are reviewing future plans amid the improved situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:12 IST
Flights Soar Again: Ceasefire Sparks Aviation Revival in Middle East
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lufthansa Group and Wizz Air have announced the resumption of flights to Tel Aviv following a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. This comes after months of flight cancellations across the Middle East due to escalating tensions, with many airlines also avoiding Iraqi and Iranian airspace over safety concerns.

Wizz Air has restarted its London to Tel Aviv route and added flights to Amman from London Luton. Similarly, Lufthansa's subsidiaries, including Brussels Airlines and Swiss, are set to resume operations to Tel Aviv. Ryanair expressed intentions for a full summer schedule at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport.

However, airlines remain vigilant, assessing regional stability before widespread resumption. EasyJet and Air France-KLM are reviewing future plans, while Turkish Airlines plans to resume Damascus flights in January. Lufthansa flights to Tehran and Beirut remain suspended until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025