Billions Pledged: Shahdol Division Becomes Investment Magnet

The Regional Industry Conclave in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol division unveiled investment proposals exceeding Rs 32,500 crore, a move anticipated to generate over 30,000 job opportunities. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted this economic boost during the event.

Among the significant proposals, Torrent Power's commitment of Rs 18,000 crore stood out, poised to provide employment for nearly 7,000 individuals. The conclave saw investment interests from large corporations, MSMEs, and other sectors predominantly targeting the Shahdol division.

The event also marked the issuance of Letters of Intent to 102 industrial units, allocation of 401 acres of land, foundation stone laying of 30 new units, and the development of the Industrial Park Gohparu. Educational advancements at UIT Engineering College were also announced, with new courses and facilities set to be introduced.

