Amit Shah Launches Fast Track Immigration Program at Key Airports

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken a significant step in modernizing Indian aviation with the inauguration of the 'Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme' (FTI-TTP) across several major airports. This initiative aims to deliver world-class, seamless immigration facilities for global travelers.

Launched initially at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the program has now expanded to seven other airports including Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru, with plans to cover 21 major airports in its first phase. The voluntary program is currently free for Indian citizens and OCI cardholders, accessed through an online registration system.

The program streamlines the immigration process via biometric authentication. Travelers scan their boarding pass and passport at e-gates, and upon successful biometric verification, are granted automatic immigration clearance, thus significantly cutting down on wait times and enhancing security.

