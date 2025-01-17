Starship Setback: SpaceX Mission Ends in Fiery Breakup

A dramatic failure occurred as a SpaceX Starship rocket disintegrated minutes after launching from Texas, impacting commercial flights over the Gulf of Mexico with diverted routes to avoid debris.

SpaceX lost contact with the Starship, which was carrying mock satellites. This setback marks a significant disruption for Elon Musk's flagship rocket program.

The Federal Aviation Administration adjusted air traffic by temporarily diverting planes, although normal operations quickly resumed. The incident came amid SpaceX's plans to explore Mars and deploy satellites using such advanced rockets.

(With inputs from agencies.)