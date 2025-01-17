Left Menu

Starship Setback: SpaceX Mission Ends in Fiery Breakup

A SpaceX Starship rocket launched from Texas broke up in space, affecting flights over the Gulf of Mexico. The incident set back Elon Musk's rocket program as SpaceX lost contact minutes after liftoff. The FAA diverted planes due to debris, while no crew or passengers were on board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 07:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 07:00 IST
Starship Setback: SpaceX Mission Ends in Fiery Breakup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A dramatic failure occurred as a SpaceX Starship rocket disintegrated minutes after launching from Texas, impacting commercial flights over the Gulf of Mexico with diverted routes to avoid debris.

SpaceX lost contact with the Starship, which was carrying mock satellites. This setback marks a significant disruption for Elon Musk's flagship rocket program.

The Federal Aviation Administration adjusted air traffic by temporarily diverting planes, although normal operations quickly resumed. The incident came amid SpaceX's plans to explore Mars and deploy satellites using such advanced rockets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
3
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025