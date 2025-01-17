Starship Setback: SpaceX Mission Ends in Fiery Breakup
A SpaceX Starship rocket launched from Texas broke up in space, affecting flights over the Gulf of Mexico. The incident set back Elon Musk's rocket program as SpaceX lost contact minutes after liftoff. The FAA diverted planes due to debris, while no crew or passengers were on board.
A dramatic failure occurred as a SpaceX Starship rocket disintegrated minutes after launching from Texas, impacting commercial flights over the Gulf of Mexico with diverted routes to avoid debris.
SpaceX lost contact with the Starship, which was carrying mock satellites. This setback marks a significant disruption for Elon Musk's flagship rocket program.
The Federal Aviation Administration adjusted air traffic by temporarily diverting planes, although normal operations quickly resumed. The incident came amid SpaceX's plans to explore Mars and deploy satellites using such advanced rockets.
