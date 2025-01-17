Left Menu

Yen Strengthens Amid Expectations of BOJ Rate Hike

The yen is on course for its strongest weekly performance in over a month, fueled by expectations of a rate hike by the Bank of Japan. Traders anticipatively priced an 80% chance of a hike next week amidst positive economic indicators. The dollar, in contrast, is facing pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 08:27 IST
Yen Strengthens Amid Expectations of BOJ Rate Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen is poised for its strongest weekly performance in over a month, with speculation rising that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will raise interest rates next week. This expectation places the dollar on a weaker footing as traders price in an 80% chance for a rate hike.

Market confidence has surged due to positive remarks from BOJ officials and data indicating persistent price pressures and robust wage growth. Despite a temporary setback to 155.40 yen per dollar, the currency remains close to a one-month high. Charu Chanana of Saxo suggests the BOJ could hike rates further.

Meanwhile, China's economy showed a surprise 5.4% growth in the fourth quarter, yet struggles to gain steady momentum. U.S. inflation and retail sales data add to the complex global economic outlook. Investors await Trump's upcoming policy indicators which may influence inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
3
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025