Kutch Copper Joins International Copper Association: Catalyzing India's Green Energy Future
Kutch Copper Ltd, an Adani Group subsidiary, has joined the International Copper Association. With a $1.2 billion investment, it is establishing a copper smelter in Gujarat to enhance India's copper self-reliance. The collaboration focuses on sustainable practices, supporting global decarbonization and developing copper’s role in green energy.
- Country:
- United States
Kutch Copper Ltd, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, has become the newest member of the International Copper Association (ICA). Based in Washington, D.C., the ICA is a major trade association that represents about half of the world's copper production, with a membership spanning six continents.
Located strategically in Mundra, Gujarat, Kutch Copper, fully owned by Adani Enterprises, plans to invest approximately $1.2 billion to build a state-of-the-art copper smelter with an annual capacity of 0.5 million tons initially. The facility will produce copper cathodes, rods, and other byproducts, aligning with India's self-reliance goals in copper production.
Dr. Vinay Prakash, Managing Director of Kutch Copper, expressed optimism regarding the membership in the ICA. He believes it will foster sustainability initiatives and innovation in copper applications. ICA President Juan Ignacio Díaz and ICA Board Chairman Stephen Rowland welcomed the partnership, emphasizing its role in sustainable practices and the global decarbonization effort.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian cricket in safe hands till honest people in dressing room. Only thing that keeps you there is performance: Gambhir.
Beau Webster Steps In as Crucial Test Looms: Australia vs. India
Debates between coach and player should remain in dressing room: India coach Gautam Gambhir ahead of fifth Test against Australia.
Akash Deep's Fitness Doubt Casts Shadow on India-Australia Decider
Back Injury Sidelines India's Akash Deep Before Final Test