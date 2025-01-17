Left Menu

Kutch Copper Joins International Copper Association: Catalyzing India's Green Energy Future

Kutch Copper Ltd, an Adani Group subsidiary, has joined the International Copper Association. With a $1.2 billion investment, it is establishing a copper smelter in Gujarat to enhance India's copper self-reliance. The collaboration focuses on sustainable practices, supporting global decarbonization and developing copper’s role in green energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:41 IST
Kutch Copper Joins International Copper Association: Catalyzing India's Green Energy Future
  • Country:
  • United States

Kutch Copper Ltd, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, has become the newest member of the International Copper Association (ICA). Based in Washington, D.C., the ICA is a major trade association that represents about half of the world's copper production, with a membership spanning six continents.

Located strategically in Mundra, Gujarat, Kutch Copper, fully owned by Adani Enterprises, plans to invest approximately $1.2 billion to build a state-of-the-art copper smelter with an annual capacity of 0.5 million tons initially. The facility will produce copper cathodes, rods, and other byproducts, aligning with India's self-reliance goals in copper production.

Dr. Vinay Prakash, Managing Director of Kutch Copper, expressed optimism regarding the membership in the ICA. He believes it will foster sustainability initiatives and innovation in copper applications. ICA President Juan Ignacio Díaz and ICA Board Chairman Stephen Rowland welcomed the partnership, emphasizing its role in sustainable practices and the global decarbonization effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025