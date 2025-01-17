Kutch Copper Joins International Copper Association: Catalyzing India's Green Energy Future

Kutch Copper Ltd, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, has become the newest member of the International Copper Association (ICA). Based in Washington, D.C., the ICA is a major trade association that represents about half of the world's copper production, with a membership spanning six continents.

Located strategically in Mundra, Gujarat, Kutch Copper, fully owned by Adani Enterprises, plans to invest approximately $1.2 billion to build a state-of-the-art copper smelter with an annual capacity of 0.5 million tons initially. The facility will produce copper cathodes, rods, and other byproducts, aligning with India's self-reliance goals in copper production.

Dr. Vinay Prakash, Managing Director of Kutch Copper, expressed optimism regarding the membership in the ICA. He believes it will foster sustainability initiatives and innovation in copper applications. ICA President Juan Ignacio Díaz and ICA Board Chairman Stephen Rowland welcomed the partnership, emphasizing its role in sustainable practices and the global decarbonization effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)